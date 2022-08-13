Benefit held for BGPD family after tragic loss

Natalie Craig
Natalie Craig(WBKO)
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police and Fire Department rallied behind an officer, Benjamin Craig, at a fundraising event after his family suffered a tragic loss.

His 2-year old daughter, Natalie Craig, lost her life suddenly after experiencing unexpected medical problems. At the fundraiser, organizers sold ‘Peppa Pig’ themed ice cream, entry passes to ‘Oh What Fun’, and raffle tickets for a brand new corvette.

Many emergency personnel employees said they just wanted to show their support during a hard time. “Super excited to be here today and to help support the Craig family and their tragic loss. For us it’s a good way to get together as a community both with fire and police showing support as one family not just two. It’s a super important thing for us to be here and we’re glad to be here,” Nick Atkins said, a firefighter from the BGFD.

All proceeds from the event will help cover Natalie’s medical expenses. Expressions of sympathy may be made at Venmo to @Jenna-Craig87.

Want a chance to own this corvette? The car will be raffled off at the 8th annual Fireman’s Ball” sponsored by Serv-pro of Warren County at the Corvette Museum on November 19th.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police looking for two men and a woman.
Crime Stoppers: Bowling Green Shoplifting
Portier Govan and Brittany Howard
BGPD arrest 2, charge with human trafficking and other charges
Murder
KSP investigating murder in Logan County
Authorities confirm that three people are dead following a house explosion that occurred on...
Coroner releases names of victims killed in Evansville house explosion
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella

Latest News

Velys Robotic-Assisted Solution
Robotic-assisted knee surgery advances teachers life in Southern Kentucky
Louisville Metro Police have determined that the contents of a suspicious package found at a...
Suspicious device in downtown Louisville rendered safe, Feds to handle investigation
Portier Govan and Brittany Howard
BGPD arrest 2, charge with human trafficking and other charges
Local Poet Discusses New Poetry Collection
Local Poet Discusses New Poetry Collection -