Benefit held for BGPD family after tragic loss

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police and Fire Department rallied behind an officer, Benjamin Craig, at a fundraising event after his family suffered a tragic loss.

His 2-year old daughter, Natalie Craig, lost her life suddenly after experiencing unexpected medical problems. At the fundraiser, organizers sold ‘Peppa Pig’ themed ice cream, entry passes to ‘Oh What Fun’, and raffle tickets for a brand new corvette.

Many emergency personnel employees said they just wanted to show their support during a hard time. “Super excited to be here today and to help support the Craig family and their tragic loss. For us it’s a good way to get together as a community both with fire and police showing support as one family not just two. It’s a super important thing for us to be here and we’re glad to be here,” Nick Atkins said, a firefighter from the BGFD.

All proceeds from the event will help cover Natalie’s medical expenses. Expressions of sympathy may be made at Venmo to @Jenna-Craig87.

Want a chance to own this corvette? The car will be raffled off at the 8th annual Fireman’s Ball” sponsored by Serv-pro of Warren County at the Corvette Museum on November 19th.

