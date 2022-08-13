Graham man charged with murder after motorcycle wreck

GRAHAM, Ky. (WBKO) - A Graham man is in jail after a Muhlenberg County Grand Jury returned indictments warrants on Friday for a wreck that happened in October 2021.

Danny Cobb, 59, was charged with two counts of murder and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs.

On Tuesday, October 19, 2021, around 4:36 p.m., the Kentucky State Police Post 2, Madisonville, was requested to investigate a two vehicle fatal collision on KY-175, north of Graham.

Preliminary investigation indicated a 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by Charlie E. House, 60, and passenger Kimberly L. House, 52, of Greenville, was traveling North on KY 175 and a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado operated by Cobb was traveling South on KY 175.

For unknown reasons Cobb crossed the centerline and into the path of the motorcycle, hitting it head-on.

Charlie House was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Muhlenberg County Coroner.

Kimberly House was transported via ambulance to Muhlenberg County Hospital where she died from her injuries.

Cobb is lodged in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.

