Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Danny Carothers

Danny Carothers
Danny Carothers(Maura Gerard)
By Ana Medina
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

Danny Carothers is known as the person you can always count on.

“Danny is an inspiring human being, and I’m proud to call him my friend,” says Maura Gerard, a friend of Carothers.

Carothers spends a lot of time serving in the community and mentoring kids trying to set an example.

“Danny finds a need in the community, and he doesn’t just wait for someone else to fulfill that need he, he takes the need and he grabs it and he fixes the problem and he tries to do what he can,” adds Gerard.

“We have a community garden and we have about 26 families that have either a plot or individuals and Danny works with each one of those families and make sure they get their plot, every, every year,” also says Dr. Terry Daniels, a childhood friend of Carothers.

Those who have known him say he is one of the most giving.

“He’s a selfless human being who is just he’s just a wonderful person who would give anything for anybody else,” added Maura Gerard.

“He loves our children and one of the things that we’re most pleased with is that that children interaction, making them feel valued and Danny does that naturally, said Dr. Daniels.

“I’m very proud to be Danny’s friend, to me kids spell love, t-i-m-e and he gives the kids on the football field his time, basketball field his time, the foundry Boys to Men Program at Parker Bennett Curry, he gives everyone his time because that’s the kind of person he is, this community loves you,” added Gerard.

