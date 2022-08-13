KSP investigates murder in Logan County

Murder
Murder(WBKO)
By Ana Medina
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Early Saturday morning, Kentucky State Police Post 3 was requested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a death investigation in the Olmsted community.

Logan County deputies responded to the 600 block of Kenny Straton Road and located a deceased male.

Investigations revealed that the 20-year-old Joshua D. Burks of Clarksville, Tennessee was shot by an individual who fled the scene.

KSP is requesting that anyone with any information or leads concerning the death of Burks, contact Detective Graham Rutherford at (270) 782-2010.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portier Govan and Brittany Howard
BGPD arrest 2, charge with human trafficking and other charges
Murder
KSP investigating murder in Logan County
BCHS zero tolerance campus regarding vapor products
BCHS students could face public offense action if caught with vape on campus
Police looking for two men and a woman.
Crime Stoppers: Bowling Green Shoplifting
Dusty Cuthbertson and Lisa Latham
3 arrested for sex abuse in Logan County

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky Flooding
American Red Cross Spiritual Care Volunteer reflects on time spent helping in EKY
Danny Cobb
Graham man charged with murder after motorcycle wreck
Neighbor reacts to home explosion on N. Weinbach Ave.
Neighbor reacts to home explosion on N. Weinbach Ave.
BCHS zero tolerance campus regarding vapor products
BCHS students could face public offense action if caught with vape on campus