KSP investigates murder in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Early Saturday morning, Kentucky State Police Post 3 was requested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a death investigation in the Olmsted community.

Logan County deputies responded to the 600 block of Kenny Straton Road and located a deceased male.

Investigations revealed that the 20-year-old Joshua D. Burks of Clarksville, Tennessee was shot by an individual who fled the scene.

KSP is requesting that anyone with any information or leads concerning the death of Burks, contact Detective Graham Rutherford at (270) 782-2010.

