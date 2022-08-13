Neighbor reacts to home explosion on N. Weinbach Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, Ron Ryan found out a house exploded on the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue.

“It scared me pretty good,” said Ryan.

He says he was unsure of which house exploded, and fearful that it was his home.

“They found out it wasn’t my house so that took some of the fear away,” said Ryan.

He rushed home, but officers stopped him at the yellow tape and he waited there for two hours until he got the green light to get his pets from his home.

“We had two dogs in the house and a guinea pig,” said Ryan. “And I wanted to get them out, then they finally let me in.”

His four family members left to play mini golf moments before the 1010 N. Weinbach Ave. home exploded.

“All the devastation that’s going on in this house would’ve been on them,” said Ryan.

He says he is at a loss for words, when he thinks about what could’ve happened to his family if they were home during the incident.

“I don’t know how,” said Ryan. “What would’ve happened to them? They would at the very least have been injured.”

He says they were lucky, it’s a blessing.

“The guardian angel was watching over this family,” said Ryan. “There’s no question about it”

Now, Ryan’s family is left with a home, they aren’t allowed to enter

“We can’t go in the house, the house is condemned,” said Ryan. “We’re going to get real active real quick, on finding another home.”

Ryan says he and his family are between hotels and an RV until they’re able to find a new house.

He also says once he and his family find a new home, they’ll head inside his Weinbach home and grab memorabilia and any items that weren’t damaged by the blast.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.