BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been a GORGEOUS start to our weekend so far! This evening will feature partly cloudy skies and overnight lows in the mid 60s!

Perfect outdoor weather into this evening! (WBKO)

We’ll have a slight chance for a stray shower late Sunday morning, mainly NE of Bowling Green. Most places will get through the day dry, though. Daytime highs for Sunday look a bit warmer in the mid 80s. Cooler than average temperatures still stick around for Tuesday and Wednesday. At this time, rain chances look slim through much of next week. Stray showers are possible next weekend.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Warmer and more humid. Slight chance of a shower, mainly NE. High 89. Low 67. Winds SW at 6 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Warm. High 86. Low 64. Winds W at 6 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Stray shower possible. High 82. Lo2w 62. Winds N at 5 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 84

Today’s Low: 64

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 69

Record High: 108 (1881)

Record Low: 50 (1890)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.70″ (-0.70″)

Yearly Precip: 32.99″ (+0.71″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:41 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:01 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 19 / Small Particulate Matter: 43)

Mold Count: Mod (7025 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: High (8)

Pollen: 6.6 (Mod - Grass, Weeds)

