BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, August 13th, a representative with the Muhlenberg County Water District sent out an urgent boil water advisory.

There is an advisory in the following areas:

Hwy 2551 From Hwy 81 to Miller Road

Tarrance Road from 2551 to 1065 Tarrance Road.

