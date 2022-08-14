Bowling Green boys soccer opens season with statement victory

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Purples mean business.

Craig Widener’s squad opened the season on Saturday at The Pit with a 2-1 victory over Madisonville-North Hopkins.

Bowling Green wasted no time getting to the action. Njangu Layi spun his way around before finishing for a goal just five minutes into the game.

Just five minutes later, Yaredi Yaredi followed that up with another strong goal. There was no looking back as the Purples won 5-1.

Bowling Green returns to action back at home against Greenwood next Thursday, August 18 at 7 p.m.

