Bowling Green boys soccer opens season with statement victory
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Purples mean business.
Craig Widener’s squad opened the season on Saturday at The Pit with a 2-1 victory over Madisonville-North Hopkins.
Bowling Green wasted no time getting to the action. Njangu Layi spun his way around before finishing for a goal just five minutes into the game.
Just five minutes later, Yaredi Yaredi followed that up with another strong goal. There was no looking back as the Purples won 5-1.
Bowling Green returns to action back at home against Greenwood next Thursday, August 18 at 7 p.m.
