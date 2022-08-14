Bowling Green boys soccer opens season with statement victory

By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Purples mean business.

Craig Widener’s squad opened the season on Saturday at The Pit with a 2-1 victory over Madisonville-North Hopkins.

Bowling Green wasted no time getting to the action. Njangu Layi spun his way around before finishing for a goal just five minutes into the game.

Just five minutes later, Yaredi Yaredi followed that up with another strong goal. There was no looking back as the Purples won 5-1.

Bowling Green returns to action back at home against Greenwood next Thursday, August 18 at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portier Govan and Brittany Howard
BGPD arrest 2, charge with human trafficking and other charges
Murder
KSP investigating murder in Logan County
BCHS zero tolerance campus regarding vapor products
BCHS students could face public offense action if caught with vape on campus
Danny Cobb
Graham man charged with murder after motorcycle wreck
Police looking for two men and a woman.
Crime Stoppers: Bowling Green Shoplifting

Latest News

CTK Warren Central
Countdown to Kickoff: Warren Central Dragons
Butler County CTK
Countdown to Kickoff: Butler County
Previewing the Barren County Trojans upcoming season
Countdown to Kickoff: Barren County Trojans
Warren Co Youth Football Registration on New Moblie System
VIDEO: Warren County Youth Football League registration now open