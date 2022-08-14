Bowling Green couple wins 2022 St. Jude Dream Home

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This year, tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home sold out weeks in advance.

The winner, Gerral Oliver, says his wife is the one who purchased the ticket. The couple donates to St. Jude every year, and has entered the giveaway since it began many years ago.

The Oliver’s entire family was in attendance to view the home for the first time. They say the home is beautiful, with the highlight being the kitchen area.

Gerral’s wife was watching the giveaway from home, and called him as soon as she heard his name announced.

Gerral spoke with WBKO about the ‘shocking’ phone call he received. He says, ”I was out at Walmart after church picking up some stuff, and she called and said I won the house. Of course, you know, I said, ‘Oh, right. I’m sure I did,’ but then I could hear her crying. I knew then she was telling the truth because she cries when she’s happy and she cries when she’s sad, but that’s the first I had heard of it, and honestly it hasn’t sunk in yet.”

This year’s dream home in McCoy Place is worth more than $350,000. As of now, the couple plans on eventually selling the home.

