Family of slain soldier Guillen files lawsuit against Army

Vanessa Guillen, a 20-year-old soldier, was sexually harassed and killed in 2020 at U.S. Army base Fort Hood in Texas. Her family is seeking damages for sexual harassment, abuse, assault, rape, sodomy and wrongful death.(Source: KTRK, WTMJ, POOL via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 2:17 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(CNN) - The family of murdered soldier Vanessa Guillen has filed a $35 million lawsuit against the Department of the Army.

Guillen, 20, was sexually harassed and killed in 2020 at U.S. Army base Fort Hood in Texas. Her family is seeking damages for sexual harassment, abuse, assault, rape, sodomy and wrongful death, according to the Associated Press.

The filing claims for several months until her death, Guillen suffered “mental anguish, fear, emotional distress [and] physical injury.” It claims her death was a “result of sexual harassment, rape, sodomy and physical assault.”

Guillen went missing from the Army base in April 2020. Her remains were found miles away two months later.

Investigators say fellow soldier Aaron Robinson killed Guillen with a hammer. He escaped Fort Hood and later died by suicide as law enforcement closed in.

The case sparked national attention over the Army’s failure to initially address the sexual harassment Guillen faced. More than a dozen Army officers and other soldiers faced disciplinary action as a result.

The Army says it is withholding comment on active litigation, per policy.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

