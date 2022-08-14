Funeral arrangements set for couple killed in Evansville home explosion

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A married couple who died in Wednesday’s home explosion in Evansville will soon be laid to rest.

On Saturday, funeral arrangements were announced for Charles and Martina Hite, who were two of the three people killed in the explosion on Weinbach Avenue.

[PREVIOUS: Family mourns and remembers married couple killed in Weinbach explosion]

The funeral is set to be held at Alexander West Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 16.

Visitation will start that day at 10 a.m. The funeral service will then begin immediately afterward at 12:30 p.m.

The couple’s burial is scheduled to take place after the service at Locust Hill Cemetery.

