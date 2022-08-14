Ice cream supper brings community together to celebrate Woodburn VFD’s 60th anniversary

WOODBURN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been 60 years since the inception of the Woodburn Volunteer Fire Department, and every year to celebrate the department and also raise funds, they have been organizing an ice cream supper.

With music, food trucks and of course ice cream, the fire department invited the community to hangout while hosting a fundraiser as well.

“This year was really special because we began in 1962. And so we wanted to do something a little bit different, a little bit special for our 60th anniversary. It just, it means a lot to us, we use our start date of 1962, on all of our patches and all of our logo work, because we want to acknowledge how we started,” says Bob Skipper, chief of the Woodburn Volunteer Fire Department.

Woodburn was one of the first volunteer departments in Warren County.

