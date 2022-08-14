KYTC releases traffic impact report through Aug. 19

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The expected traffic impacts in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area for through August 19 are listed below.

All work is subject to change.

Interstate 65

A rehabilitation and resurfacing project on I-65 from mile point 0.0 to 14 continues. Motorists should expect the northbound direction to be down to one lane Sunday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. this week. Southbound lane closures are also possible. Please use caution and expect delays during this time frame. Slowed and stopped traffic is also possible.

Interstate 165

U.S. 231 Exit 33 - The project to reconstruct the Exit 33 interchange continues. All the newly constructed ramps are open and the interchange is functioning as a diamond interchange. Work is still going on in the area and on the bridge. Please slow down and use caution in this area.

Louie B. Nunn-Cumberland Expressway

A project to rehabilitate and resurface a section of the Louie B. Nunn-Cumberland Express in Barren and Metcalfe Counties will continue next week. Motorists can expect work going on from the 20-mile marker to the 36-mile marker and the speed limit will be lowered to 55 mph. Lane closures will be in place from the 28-mile marker to the 36 mile marker. Motorists can also expect lane closures from the 9 mile marker to the 16 mile marker and the speed limit will be lowered to 55 mph.

Beginning Sunday night, alternating ramps will be closed to traffic to allow crews to safely complete the ramp resurfacing. The exits impacted are exit 11 and 14. Motorists will be detoured to the next open ramp. The ramps will close from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Butler County

U.S. 231 (from Aberdeen to the Ohio County line) - A project to resurface U.S. 231 in this section is expected to begin. Lane closures and flaggers are possible. Please slow down and use caution in this area. Delays are expected.

Barren County

KY 90 Burkesville Road (mile point 17.7 – 22.0) – Construction of the next phase of KY 90 Glasgow-Burkesville Road continues. At this time, most of the construction will take place away from traffic; however, as construction progresses, traffic impacts will occur with increasing frequency. At this time, motorists can expect flaggers to be present throughout the project. The project encompasses a section of roadway approximately four miles long between Fallen Timber Creek Bridge, near KY 839 and the Barren/Metcalfe County line. The project will widen the existing roadway template and features a bypass around the Eighty-Eight community.

KY 249 Roseville Road (mile point 10.9 – 16.3) – A pavement repair and resurfacing project will begin on KY 249 Roseville Road beginning at the north end of Skaggs Creek Bridge and extending north to the intersection with US 31EX. Crews will begin with pavement repairs and pipe replacements. The roadway will be resurfaced when the repair portion of the project is finished. Motorists should expect flaggers to be present through the work zone.

Metcalfe County

Mosby Ridge Road (mile point 0.2)– A project to replace a bridge on Mosby Ridge Road in Metcalfe County has begun. The project has closed the road at the bridge over East Fork Little Barren River at mile point 0.2. The bridge is expected to reopen in mid-September. Motorists may follow the detour which utilizes Society Hill Road, KY 533 – Breeding Hill Road and Lewis Free Road.

Warren County

U.S. 31-W Nashville Road – A project to widen U.S. 31-W from Dillard Road to just south of Buchanon Park continues. Motorists should use caution as this area is a heavy construction zone. With school starting back motorists should plan for extra travel. The speed limit has been lowered to 45 mph.

KY 101 (from U.S. 68 to KY 1297) - A resurfacing project is expected to begin and lane closures should be expected from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

