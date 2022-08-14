Lexington doctor discusses CDC’s COVID guideline changes, concerns with other viruses

Just as many Kentucky students head back to school, the CDC has relaxed its COVID guidelines.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Just as many Kentucky students head back to school, the CDC has relaxed its COVID guidelines. Doctor Jeff Foxx says this is still a fluid situation that could see further changes, particularly as Kentucky’s children return to classrooms.

″We don’t know what’s going to happen when the kids go back to school,” said Dr. Foxx. “Are we going to see a bigger surge? Are we going to see a new variant?”

But at this time, he believes the CDC has likely made the right choice with its latest guidance. It means that quarantine of exposed persons is not recommended, and the organization also dropped social distancing and other guidelines - moves which Dr. Foxx says will be more compatible with our lifestyles.

“We’re now into what we call a chronic phase, now we have learned to manage it,” Dr. Foxx said.

Dr. Foxx still recommends people wear masks in high-risk situations. But with other viruses like monkeypox arriving in the commonwealth, his concern is not just focused on COVID anymore.

“As a physician, I worry about what is going to be the next pandemic, what is going to be the next virus?” said Dr. Foxx. “We’ve got one coming, it’s just a question of what it’s going to be.”

Doctors are predicting a strong flu season, so he implores parents to get their children vaccinated to reduce their risks with a variety of viruses.

“I do think because people aren’t wearing masks as much, not only flu is easier to catch, but any disease is easy to catch,” Dr. Foxx said.

Dr. Foxx also discussed the recent detections of polio in New York. He says while he’s hopeful the incidents are isolated, he believes one of the reasons we’re seeing that virus come back is due to people’s lack of vigilance when it comes to getting vaccinated.

