Blue Equity Makes Significant Investment in and Provides Growth Capital to Cheetah Clean Auto Wash

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (News Release) - Blue Equity, an independent private equity firm, is pleased to announce that it has formalized an investment and partnership with Cheetah Clean Auto Wash.

Cheetah Clean Auto Wash is Kentucky’s leading locally owned and operated chain of car washes with five sites in Bowling Green, Owensboro, and Shepherdsville. The partnership will provide Cheetah Clean Auto Wash with additional growth capital, human capital, back-office support, advisement on geographic expansion, involvement in governmental affairs, marketing support as well as many other items.

“We are excited to team up with such experienced and savvy local Kentucky-based business leaders like Jonathan Blue, Edward Harrison and the Blue Equity team,” said Jeff Fields, Founder, and CEO of Cheetah Clean Auto Wash. “This newly formed partnership not only strengthens our balance sheet but also brings adept skillsets, alliances, and legitimacy for our growth initiatives to take place.”

The acquisition will significantly accelerate Cheetah Clean Auto Wash’s expansion in Kentucky and elsewhere and will provide both capital and significant resources to the existing team.

Jonathan Blue, Chairman of Blue Equity, said, “We are excited to partner with Jeff Fields and Cheetah Clean Auto Wash. The company is led by a tremendously experienced CEO and offers best-in-class service that we are thrilled to bring to new, existing, and future customers across Kentucky and beyond. Our goal will be to assist in growing the brand’s footprint while supporting the existing team with their needs going forward. With multiple future sites already under contract, we anticipate significant growth within our footprint in the near future.”

Cheetah Clean Auto Wash and Blue Equity will work in partnership to grow, expand and build upon the excellent foundation that exists within the operating business today.

About Cheetah Clean Auto Wash

CHEETAH CLEAN HOLDING COMPANY, LLC (www.cheetahclean.com/) Cheetah Clean Auto Wash is one of Kentucky’s largest premium car wash chains based in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The car wash group, led by Jeff Fields, is rapidly growing and currently consists of five locations in Bowling Green, Owensboro and Shepherdsville, Kentucky.

About Blue Equity, LLC

BLUE EQUITY, LLC (www.blueequity.com) is a family office that invests in enterprises with solid developmental potential. We form partnerships with existing management teams to leverage the collective expertise of all involved. Our investment efforts and managerial capabilities are focused on the operation of a global and diversified portfolio including current and historical holdings in oil and gas, media, talent, sports and entertainment, beverage alcohol brands and retailing, hospitality, logistics, transport, and distribution, and last mile fulfillment. Blue Equity is dedicated to helping businesses grow by accelerating opportunity and driving innovation to the marketplace.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.