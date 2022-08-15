Cooler than Sunday

By Ariella Scalese
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The weekend was lovely, but this week will actually stay pretty enjoyable.

  • Temperatures stay below average
  • Only a stray weekend day shower
  • Higher rain chances this weekend

Look for intervals of clouds and sun today. A stray shower is possible. Highs will only make in the mid 80s this afternoon. More of the same the next few days, with the chance for a passing shower and temperatures stay below average. Temperatures get a little warmer by the end of the week through the weekend. The humidity goes up too and we will see a better chance for storms.

