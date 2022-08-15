Countdown to Kickoff: Edmonson County Wildcats

By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new era lies ahead for Edmonson County football.

Zach Vincent takes over the helm of the Wildcats as they prepare for the 2022 season. A coordinator-turned head coach who’s seen several seasons with Edmonson County, his assistants say there’s already been a “new energy” in the locker room and the practice facility.

“He’s brought a lot of energy that we didn’t have in the past. There’s not a team I would say on our schedule that doesn’t have Edmonson county penciled in as a win,” assistant coach Jarad Bagshaw said. “We know that. This team can be the team that puts Edmonson County back where Edmonson County was supposed to be.”

That lack of energy may have been the culprit for an 0-8 season that the Wildcats want to forget about. The silver lining to last season is bringing back senior stars Jarad Alexander and Zander Bass who brought a big dose of energy on offense and defense.

Bass brings back almost 400 rushing yards and four touchdowns from last season.

“We just stay together as a group and we just work as hard as we can each and every day with each other and make sure that we’re helping each other to be the best that we can be,” Bass said.

Alexander didn’t see as much action as Bass did last season. However, Alexander is expected to see more repetitions this year, and he says he’s ready to be part of the change he’s seen in his squad.

“You know, seeing ourselves from two weeks after the dead period. We looked way better than we did three weeks into the season from last year,” Alexander said.

Edmonson County opens the season on the road against Grayson County on the road on August 19 at 7 p.m. Here’s the rest of their schedule:

August 26 vs Butler County

September 2 at Warren East

September 9 at Hancock County

September 16 vs Caverna

September 23 vs Metcalfe County

September 30 vs Clinton County

October 14 at Green County

October 21 at Monroe County

October 28 vs Breckinridge County

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 St. Jude Dream Home Winner
Bowling Green couple wins 2022 St. Jude Dream Home
Funeral arrangements set for couple killed in Evansville home explosion
Funeral arrangements set for couple killed in Evansville home explosion
William Virgin
Dixon man charged in Western Kentucky murder case
Classes started at Fayette County Public Schools on Wednesday, August 10. Masks are optional...
Lexington doctor discusses CDC’s COVID guideline changes, concerns with other viruses
Murder
KSP investigates murder in Logan County

Latest News

Doege enters transfer portal
Jarret Doege enters transfer portal
Bowling Green Purples and South Warren Spartans compete in Saturdays's Rafferty's Bowl
19th Annual Rafferty's Bowl Returns Saturday
Purples maintaining high expectations in upcoming season
Purples look to replicate success in upcoming season
Warren Central Boys Soccer hopeful in upcoming season
Warren Central Boys Soccer have High Hopes in upcoming season