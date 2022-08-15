Countdown to Kickoff: Edmonson County Wildcats

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new era lies ahead for Edmonson County football.

Zach Vincent takes over the helm of the Wildcats as they prepare for the 2022 season. A coordinator-turned head coach who’s seen several seasons with Edmonson County, his assistants say there’s already been a “new energy” in the locker room and the practice facility.

“He’s brought a lot of energy that we didn’t have in the past. There’s not a team I would say on our schedule that doesn’t have Edmonson county penciled in as a win,” assistant coach Jarad Bagshaw said. “We know that. This team can be the team that puts Edmonson County back where Edmonson County was supposed to be.”

That lack of energy may have been the culprit for an 0-8 season that the Wildcats want to forget about. The silver lining to last season is bringing back senior stars Jarad Alexander and Zander Bass who brought a big dose of energy on offense and defense.

Bass brings back almost 400 rushing yards and four touchdowns from last season.

“We just stay together as a group and we just work as hard as we can each and every day with each other and make sure that we’re helping each other to be the best that we can be,” Bass said.

Alexander didn’t see as much action as Bass did last season. However, Alexander is expected to see more repetitions this year, and he says he’s ready to be part of the change he’s seen in his squad.

“You know, seeing ourselves from two weeks after the dead period. We looked way better than we did three weeks into the season from last year,” Alexander said.

Edmonson County opens the season on the road against Grayson County on the road on August 19 at 7 p.m. Here’s the rest of their schedule:

August 26 vs Butler County

September 2 at Warren East

September 9 at Hancock County

September 16 vs Caverna

September 23 vs Metcalfe County

September 30 vs Clinton County

October 14 at Green County

October 21 at Monroe County

October 28 vs Breckinridge County

