Dixon man charged in Western Kentucky murder case

William Virgin
William Virgin(Webster County Detention Center)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DIXON, Ky. (WBKO) - A Dixon man has been charged with murder in a Western Kentucky murder case.

William Virgin, 47, was charged with the murder of his girlfriend, 32-year-old Heather Davidson, of Dixon.

Kentucky State Police reported Saturday that they believe Virgin called Webster County Dispatch at 9 a.m. and said that he had strangled his girlfriend.

Police arrived on scene and confirmed the death and the Webster County Sheriff’s Office then requested the help of the KSP.

Virgin remains lodged in the Webster County Detention Center and the investigation is ongoing.

