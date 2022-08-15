Jarret Doege enters transfer portal

Doege enters transfer portal
Doege enters transfer portal(Mohammad Ahmad)
By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The quarterback battle on The Hill has taken a sharp turn.

West Virginia transfer Jarret Doege finds himself in the portal once again. Doege entered the portal on Sunday night, as first reported by Chris Hummer of 247Sports. WKU later confirmed those reports.

WKU head coach Tyson Helton frequently mentioned throughout fall camp that Doege and West Florida transfer Austin Reed would be the frontrunners for the starting quarterback job. Doege, who joined WKU this spring, is a graduate transfer while Reed has two years of eligibility remaining.

Reed has not officially been declared the starter. Helton mentioned over this past weekend that a final decision would be established before the Tops’ Week 0 opener against Austin Peay on Saturday, August 27 at 11 a.m. in Bowling Green.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danny Cobb
Graham man charged with murder after motorcycle wreck
BCHS zero tolerance campus regarding vapor products
BCHS students could face public offense action if caught with vape on campus
Portier Govan and Brittany Howard
BGPD arrest 2, charge with human trafficking and other charges
Murder
KSP investigates murder in Logan County
2022 St. Jude Dream Home Winner
Bowling Green couple wins 2022 St. Jude Dream Home

Latest News

Bowling Green Purples and South Warren Spartans compete in Saturdays's Rafferty's Bowl
19th Annual Rafferty's Bowl Returns Saturday
Warren Central Boys Soccer hopeful in upcoming season
Warren Central Boys Soccer have High Hopes in upcoming season
Purples maintaining high expectations in upcoming season
Purples look to replicate success in upcoming season
Bowling Green opens season with win
Bowling Green boys soccer opens season with statement victory