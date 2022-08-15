Jarret Doege enters transfer portal

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The quarterback battle on The Hill has taken a sharp turn.

West Virginia transfer Jarret Doege finds himself in the portal once again. Doege entered the portal on Sunday night, as first reported by Chris Hummer of 247Sports. WKU later confirmed those reports.

Western Kentucky QB Jarret Doege has entered the transfer portal, @247SportsPortal has learned. Doege transferred to WKU this offseason from West Virginia, where he started the last two seasons.



Doege is listed as a grad transfer. https://t.co/t55G5p73nB — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) August 15, 2022

WKU head coach Tyson Helton frequently mentioned throughout fall camp that Doege and West Florida transfer Austin Reed would be the frontrunners for the starting quarterback job. Doege, who joined WKU this spring, is a graduate transfer while Reed has two years of eligibility remaining.

Reed has not officially been declared the starter. Helton mentioned over this past weekend that a final decision would be established before the Tops’ Week 0 opener against Austin Peay on Saturday, August 27 at 11 a.m. in Bowling Green.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.