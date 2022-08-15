Jules with the Flowers hosts “Back 2 School” market for local vendors

By Sarah Walters
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Having gotten their start through local markets, one local shop is now putting it forward.

Jules with the Flowers hosted their first “Back 2 School” market today. The market included Jules’ own products, as well as stalls from other vendors selling goods like thrifted clothing and original art prints.

“I got started out doing pop ups at Spencer’s and other local businesses,” said owner Jules Sandlin. “We like to be able to do this for our other vendor friends. It’s been a really good day so far, I feel like we’ve had a lot of people come out.”

While it may be too late to visit Jules with the Flowers for the back to school market, you can stay up-to-date on all other markets or events they may be hosting via their Facebook or Instagram.

