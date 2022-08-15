Kentucky judge suspended; says commission is ‘being used’

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2022
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. - A Kentucky judge has been suspended with pay following testimony that he pressured a lawyer practicing in his court to support his reelection campaign.

The Paducah Sun reports the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission voted 3-2 on Friday to suspend 42nd Judicial Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson.

The daylong hearing included testimony from an attorney that Jameson repeatedly asked to support his reelection campaign. Jameson was also accused of unbecoming conduct.

The panel viewed a number of videos showing Jameson’s courtroom demeanor and use of his contempt power.

Jameson testified on his own behalf, at one point telling commissioners they were being used for political purposes.

