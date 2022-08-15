Simpson County kicks off back to school with Prayer Walk

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Members of the Franklin, Kentucky community spent this afternoon praying in the various schools in the city for the 5th annual Prayer Walk.

“We’re going not only just in the high school or the middle school, but every single school and even sports facilities where the kids will be after school. So like, it’s all encompassing. It’s everywhere the students are going to be,” said volunteer and student minister, Lily Hunter.

Volunteers prayed over lockers, in classrooms, and even in the school bathrooms for the safety and prosperity of everyone involved with the school.

“We pray for each student that’s here and their accomplishments, the teachers and their compassion for the students,” said David Webster, chairman for the Board of Simpson County Schools, “As far as what I would want to do, it’s just each person gets to pray in their own way.”

The event was open to any religions, all that was needed was to show up.

“I love that everyone is invited. Regardless of what church you go to, regardless of how you worship, everyone is a part of what we’re doing here today,” Hunter said.

Many students enjoy, and some even participate, in the walk to help their schools.

“They all like it, they enjoy it. They know they can participate if they want to. But they look forward to it. I think they look for the prayers because they want the prayers,” Webster said.

Overall, the goal is to keep to help manifest safety and security for those involved with the school and the school year as a whole.

“Have a safe community, a safe place for them to come and learn, a safe place for them to come and eat, have nutrition and to be around other students that love and cherish their education,” Webster added.

School will begin Wednesday, August 17th for Simpson County Schools.

More information on the district can be found online.

