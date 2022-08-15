Slim Shower Chances into Mid-week
Below Normal Temps for Awhile
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The work week began with sun and clouds mixed along with afternoon readings a bit cooler than Sunday’s. We may have a few more clouds Tuesday as a disturbance slides by to our southwest.
Expect clouds with some sun each day this week. We’ll have a small chance for a passing shower, with temperatures stay below average through the end of the week. Temperatures get a little warmer by the end of the week through the weekend. The humidity goes up too and we will see a better chance for storms.
Bowling Green 3 day forecast:
TUESDAY: Clouds with some sun. Stray shower possible. High 80. Low 64. Winds N at 5 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray shower possible. High 82. Low 64. Winds NE at 6 mph.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray shower possible. High 84. Low 65. Winds NE at 6 mph
Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:
Today’s High: 87
Today’s Low: 73
Normal High: 90
Normal Low: 68
Record High: 104 (2007)
Record Low: 50 (2004)
Today’s Precip: 0.00″
Monthly Precip: 0.70″ (-1.07″)
Yearly Precip: 32.99″ (+0.34″)
Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″
Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″
Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″
Today’s Sunset: 7:37 p.m.
Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:03 a.m.
Health & Allergies:
Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 24 / Small Particulate Matter: 35)
Mold Count: Mod (7025 - Mold Spore Count)
UV Index: Mod (6)
Pollen: 6.8 (Mod - Grass, Weeds)
