Slim Shower Chances into Mid-week

Below Normal Temps for Awhile
By Shane Holinde
Updated: 48 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The work week began with sun and clouds mixed along with afternoon readings a bit cooler than Sunday’s. We may have a few more clouds Tuesday as a disturbance slides by to our southwest.

Moderate humidity levels for the next several days

Expect clouds with some sun each day this week. We’ll have a small chance for a passing shower, with temperatures stay below average through the end of the week. Temperatures get a little warmer by the end of the week through the weekend. The humidity goes up too and we will see a better chance for storms.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Clouds with some sun. Stray shower possible. High 80. Low 64. Winds N at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray shower possible. High 82. Low 64. Winds NE at 6 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray shower possible. High 84. Low 65. Winds NE at 6 mph

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 87

Today’s Low: 73

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 68

Record High: 104 (2007)

Record Low: 50 (2004)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.70″ (-1.07″)

Yearly Precip: 32.99″ (+0.34″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:37 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:03 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 24 / Small Particulate Matter: 35)

Mold Count: Mod (7025 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Mod (6)

Pollen: 6.8 (Mod - Grass, Weeds)

