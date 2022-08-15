Soldier assigned to Fort Campbell found dead in Logan County


Joshua Burks was stationed at Fort Campbell. He was found shot to death in Olmstead, Kentucky, on Saturday morning.(101st Airborne Division Office of Public Affairs)
By Danica Sauter and Chuck Morris
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OLMSTED, Ky. (WSMV) - A soldier assigned to Fort Campbell was found dead on Saturday morning, Fort Campbell officials confirmed on Monday.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office found Joshua D. Burks, 20, of Clarksville, Tennessee, dead in the 600 block of Kenny Straton Road just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday. The Kentucky State Police said in a news release on Saturday that Burks was shot by an individual who fled the scene.

Fort Campbell officials said Specialist Burks was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment.

“Saturday morning, we lost a valued member of our formation. The entire team shares in the sorrow and grief felt by his family and loved ones,” LTC Edmund A. Guy III, 2-44 ADA Battalion Commander, said in a news release. “We must not forget the valuable contributions Spc. Burks made to his country and the impact he had on those around him in our unit.”

Burks was born in Visalia, California, and enlisted in the Army from San Jose in 2020 as a signal support systems specialist. In July 2020, he attended One Station Unit Training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. Upon graduation, he was assigned to Fort Gordon, Georgia, and attended signal Advanced Individual Training in October 2020. Burks was then assigned to A Battery, 2nd Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment at Fort Campbell as a signal support systems specialist.

The Kentucky State Police asks that anyone with information about the shooting contact Det. Graham Rutherford at 270-782-2010.

