Warren County Public Schools asks residents not to remove School Bus Route signs

By William Battle
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In preparation for the upcoming school year, Warren County Public Schools has placed temporary signs marking new school bus stops around the county. The signs are meant to stay in place for two weeks and will be removed by WCPS Transportation Department personnel.

However, some residents have been removing the signs from their yards. WCPS is asking for patience as students and parents/guardians become familiar with the locations of the bus stops.

