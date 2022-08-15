WCSO seeking information on theft suspect

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying a theft suspect.

WCSO asking for help in identifying theft suspect (Warren County Sheriff's Office)

Police reported an unknown man damaged a door and stole from the Boyce Community Center on Woodburn Allen Springs Road Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s office is asking for anyone that has information regarding the suspect to call WCSO at 270-842-1633.

