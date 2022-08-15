WCSO seeking information on theft suspect

Warren County Sheriff's Office
Warren County Sheriff's Office
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying a theft suspect.

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW PHOTO)

WCSO asking for help in identifying theft suspect
WCSO asking for help in identifying theft suspect

Police reported an unknown man damaged a door and stole from the Boyce Community Center on Woodburn Allen Springs Road Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s office is asking for anyone that has information regarding the suspect to call WCSO at 270-842-1633.

