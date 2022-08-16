8-year-old known as ‘Mullet Boy’ competes in USA Mullet Championship

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - An 8-year-old from Wisconsin with a rock-star do is competing for the best mullet in the Kids Division of the USA Mullet Championship.

Emmitt Bailey, also known as “Mullet Boy,” got the chance to show off his hairstyle when he threw the opening pitch at the Eau Claire Express collegiate baseball game this summer.

Emmitt’s father, Eric Bailey, told WEAU that the moment was an important one.

“I’m pretty excited, I mean it’s a big deal,” Bailey said. “The Express are a big deal in the Eau Claire community in themselves, so to have him out there throwing the first pitch is exciting.”

Emmitt not only advanced onto the mound, but also to the top 25 in the Kids Division of the USA Mullet Championship.

“It’s extremely fun to watch the votes, so it started out at, I think there was 600 kids that made the Facebook cut,” Bailey said. “Then they went to 100 and then all of the sudden we were watching the votes and he kept climbing, and climbing, and climbing, and then it went to the 25.”

The 8-year-old said he has been waiting a while to show off his mullet.

“Last year my parents found out about it (USA Mullet Championship), but it already started, so then we did it this year,” Emmitt said.

For Emmitt’s dad, the USA Mullet Championship is all about inspiring people to bring the ‘80s hairstyle back while supporting a good cause.

“Mullets in general, they’ve come back in full force,” Bailey said. “It was $10 to enter and all of the donations are going to the Michigan Wig Foundation for kids.”

The winner of the contest will get $2,500. The Menomonie, Wisconsin, student said he knows how he would spend the prize money,

“Buy a go-cart,” Emmitt said.

Bailey said he and his family are big into racing.

“I told him if he wants a go-cart to start his racing career, by all means dad will help you out with the rest,” Bailey said.

If you are looking to add a little business to the front and party in the back of your hair, Bailey has some fatherly advice.

“It does take some time to grow ‘cause this is two years in the making to get this one, but have fun with it,” he said.

Win or lose, the Baileys said the experience has already been more than they could have asked for.

The final round of voting began Monday, August 15, and will end Friday, August 19. Visit the USA Mullet Championship website to cast your vote for the best mullet.

