Abound’s Spartan Financial Learning Center opens at South Warren High

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A ribbon cutting was held at South Warren High School today for Abound’s Spartan Financial Learning Center. Partnering together through the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce, South Warren and Abound created the first-ever center of its kind in the county.

South Warren Principal, Jenny Hester said, “One of our priorities is to ensure that students graduate with good understanding of what it’s going to be to be an adult once they’ve left high school. And so financial planning, financial awareness is one of the things that we’ve tried to make it a priority to make sure that when our students leave here they are ready for the real world.”

The Financial Learning Center allows all South Warren High School students to have the opportunity to boost their financial knowledge and practice good financial habits like opening and regularly adding to a savings account. Students running the center will also develop professional skills and leadership abilities, preparing them for future careers. Abound will provide those students guidance from the experts on their team.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate Abound’s Spartan Financial Learning Center and the real-world learning and experiences it will make available to students,” says Ray Springsteen, President & CEO of Abound Credit Union. “By working closely with South Warren High School’s financial literacy and marketing classes, the Credit Union is supporting educators and students as they make connections between classroom learning and future life skills.”

