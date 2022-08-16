BG man in critical condition after bike crash

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Bowling Green on August 11th.

The bicyclist been identified as 31-year-old James Smith of Bowling Green.

The accident happened at the intersection of Old Morgantown Road and Sharon Drive.

The driver of the car and several witnesses told police that the bike made an unexpected sharp left turn.

Due to serious injury in the collision, officers reconstructed the scene showing the car traveling South on Old Morgantown Road while the bicyclist was traveling North near the intersection of Sharon Road. The collision report shows the bicyclist making a sharp left turn into oncoming traffic.

The driver of the car reportedly tried to stop, but hit Smith head on. He was transported by helicopter to Nashville.

The report states that he is in critical condition, and not expected to survive. The driver of the car was cited for several violations.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.