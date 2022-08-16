Brighter Skies = Warmer Wednesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday was mainly cloudy with a few showers here and there. Expect more sunshine Wednesday, which brings us warmer temperatures.

Readings closer to normal

Expect clouds with some sun each day this week. We’ll have a small chance for a passing shower, with temperatures stay below average through the end of the week. Temperatures get a little warmer by the end of the week through the weekend. The humidity goes up too and we will see a better chance for storms.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray shower possible. High 84. Low 64. Winds NE at 6 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray shower possible. High 86. Low 65. Winds NE at 6 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a thundershower. High 87. Low 66. Winds SE at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 80

Today’s Low: 69

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 68

Record High: 106 (2007)

Record Low: 50 (1963)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.70″ (-1.20″)

Yearly Precip: 32.99″ (+0.21″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:36 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:04 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 20 / Small Particulate Matter: 75)

Mold Count: Mod (6372 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: High (8)

Pollen: 5.7 (Mod - Grass, Weeds)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.