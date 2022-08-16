Brighter Skies = Warmer Wednesday
Slim rain chances next three days
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday was mainly cloudy with a few showers here and there. Expect more sunshine Wednesday, which brings us warmer temperatures.
Expect clouds with some sun each day this week. We’ll have a small chance for a passing shower, with temperatures stay below average through the end of the week. Temperatures get a little warmer by the end of the week through the weekend. The humidity goes up too and we will see a better chance for storms.
Bowling Green 3 day forecast:
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray shower possible. High 84. Low 64. Winds NE at 6 mph.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray shower possible. High 86. Low 65. Winds NE at 6 mph.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a thundershower. High 87. Low 66. Winds SE at 6 mph.
Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:
Today’s High: 80
Today’s Low: 69
Normal High: 90
Normal Low: 68
Record High: 106 (2007)
Record Low: 50 (1963)
Today’s Precip: 0.00″
Monthly Precip: 0.70″ (-1.20″)
Yearly Precip: 32.99″ (+0.21″)
Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″
Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″
Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″
Today’s Sunset: 7:36 p.m.
Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:04 a.m.
Health & Allergies:
Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 20 / Small Particulate Matter: 75)
Mold Count: Mod (6372 - Mold Spore Count)
UV Index: High (8)
Pollen: 5.7 (Mod - Grass, Weeds)
