Clouds increase for a gloomy, but cool Tuesday

An isolated shower is possible
By Ariella Scalese
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - While it may be a bit of a gloomy day, clouds and the chance of showers will keep temperatures on the cooler side.

  • An isolated shower possible today
  • Temperatures stay below average
  • Scattered showers/storms return for the weekend

Expect clouds with some sun each day this week. We’ll have a small chance for a passing shower, with temperatures stay below average through the end of the week. Temperatures get a little warmer by the end of the week through the weekend. The humidity goes up too and we will see a better chance for storms.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Clouds with some sun. Stray shower possible. High 80. Low 64. Winds N at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray shower possible. High 82. Low 64. Winds NE at 6 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray shower possible. High 84. Low 65. Winds NE at 6 mph

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 69

Record High Today: 106(2007)

Record Low Today: 50(1963)

Sunrise: 6:03 a.m.

Sunset: 7:37 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 0.70″ (-1.07″)

So Far This Year: 32.99″ (+0.34″)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 20) Moderate (Small Particulate Matter: 75)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: Very High (8)

Pollen: 5.7 (Moderate: Grasses)

