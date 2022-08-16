Clouds increase for a gloomy, but cool Tuesday
An isolated shower is possible
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - While it may be a bit of a gloomy day, clouds and the chance of showers will keep temperatures on the cooler side.
- An isolated shower possible today
- Temperatures stay below average
- Scattered showers/storms return for the weekend
Expect clouds with some sun each day this week. We’ll have a small chance for a passing shower, with temperatures stay below average through the end of the week. Temperatures get a little warmer by the end of the week through the weekend. The humidity goes up too and we will see a better chance for storms.
Bowling Green 3 day forecast:
TUESDAY: Clouds with some sun. Stray shower possible. High 80. Low 64. Winds N at 5 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray shower possible. High 82. Low 64. Winds NE at 6 mph.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray shower possible. High 84. Low 65. Winds NE at 6 mph
Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:
Normal High: 90
Normal Low: 69
Record High Today: 106(2007)
Record Low Today: 50(1963)
Sunrise: 6:03 a.m.
Sunset: 7:37 p.m.
Precipitation:
Yesterday: 0.00″
So Far This Month: 0.70″ (-1.07″)
So Far This Year: 32.99″ (+0.34″)
Health & Allergies:
Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 20) Moderate (Small Particulate Matter: 75)
Mold Count: Low
UV Index: Very High (8)
Pollen: 5.7 (Moderate: Grasses)
