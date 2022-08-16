Disney Cruise line dropping vaccine requirement for children

Disney Cruise Line is changing its vaccination requirement for children.
Disney Cruise Line is changing its vaccination requirement for children.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some children do not need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to go on a Disney cruise.

Disney Cruise Line decided to drop its vaccination requirement for children younger than 12 years old on cruises leaving from the United States and Canada beginning Sept. 2.

Vaccines are still required for anyone 12 and older, and everyone is still required to go through COVID-19 testing.

A number of other cruise lines have updated their vaccine policies as well.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 St. Jude Dream Home Winner
Bowling Green couple wins 2022 St. Jude Dream Home
WSMV soldier killed
Soldier assigned to Fort Campbell found dead in Logan County
William Virgin
Dixon man charged in Western Kentucky murder case
Accident
BG man in critical condition after bike crash
Warren County Sheriff's Office
WCSO seeking information on theft suspect

Latest News

Explosions are seen from the beach in Crimea on Aug. 9. More massive explosions and fires hit a...
Explosions rock Crimea in suspected Ukrainian attack
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Wednesday,...
Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘mild’ symptoms
American Airlines and Boom Supersonic announced the airline’s agreement to purchase up to 20...
American Airlines places deposit on 20 supersonic planes
FILE - A "For Rent" sign is pictured in this file photo from April 15, 2015. Nearly 60% of...
Majority of US renters saw price hike in the past year, study says