Franklin Sidewalk Sale set to start this weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s almost time to shop ‘til you drop in Franklin.

Local businesses will have tables set up outside their storefronts full of sale items for customers.

The sale will highlight local downtown stores in the city, while also allowing owners to connect with the community.

“It’s very good for business, of course. I mean, it’s good for all of us,” said Rebel Heart Co. owner, Victoria Woodard, “When we each participate, then it makes it great for every one of us. More people come to town for more stores than just one, so it’s a community effort.”

The Franklin Sidewalk Sale will be August 18 through 20 in downtown Franklin.

For more information, visit Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce website.

