Franklin Sidewalk Sale set to start this weekend

Previewing the Franklin Sidewalk Market
By Sarah Walters
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s almost time to shop ‘til you drop in Franklin.

Local businesses will have tables set up outside their storefronts full of sale items for customers.

The sale will highlight local downtown stores in the city, while also allowing owners to connect with the community.

“It’s very good for business, of course. I mean, it’s good for all of us,” said Rebel Heart Co. owner, Victoria Woodard, “When we each participate, then it makes it great for every one of us. More people come to town for more stores than just one, so it’s a community effort.”

The Franklin Sidewalk Sale will be August 18 through 20 in downtown Franklin.

For more information, visit Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce website.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 St. Jude Dream Home Winner
Bowling Green couple wins 2022 St. Jude Dream Home
Funeral arrangements set for couple killed in Evansville home explosion
Funeral arrangements set for couple killed in Evansville home explosion
William Virgin
Dixon man charged in Western Kentucky murder case
Classes started at Fayette County Public Schools on Wednesday, August 10. Masks are optional...
Lexington doctor discusses CDC’s COVID guideline changes, concerns with other viruses
Police said a wallaby was spotted in Stark County, Ohio. (Source: Kegan and Summer Powell via...
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county

Latest News

Owens has been playing the organ for 70 years, over half of which have been spent playing at...
Franklin woman celebrates 70 years of playing liturgical organ
Maple the coonhound
Happily ever after: Coonhound adopted after facing animal cruelty in Edmonson County
Edmonson Co. Dam remains halted until solution is found
Edmonson Co. Dam Removal
Cheetah Clean
Blue Equity Makes Significant Investment in and Provides Growth Capital to Cheetah Clean Auto Wash