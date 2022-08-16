Franklin woman celebrates 70 years of playing liturgical organ

By Sarah Walters
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Judy Owens has worn many hats in her 84 years; mother of four, nurse, and church organist.

“I took piano for years, and my mom encouraged me to get into the organ when I was probably 10 years old. Then I got to playing just the hymns in church, a few hymns first,” Owens said.

Owens has been playing the organ since, going on 70 years. Over half of which have been spent playing at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Bowling Green.

“I’m really anxious to serve that serve the Lord that way and I miss it if I don’t play”

Despite all her time devoted to it, Owens admits it’s not always easy.

“So much is going on in the church, we have a lot of liturgy and just a lot of people maybe walking in and out.”

Still though, she wouldn’t trade it for anything.

“I get keyed up sometimes,” Owens said, “A plumber was here one day and he came out and said, ‘would you play Amazing Grace? I’ll sing,’ And he did.”

Owens doesn’t teach the organ, but does hope that others will pick it up.

“I just encourage anybody to play. Especially the piano, get started early.”

Owen’s organ can be heard Sunday mornings between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church during their worship.

