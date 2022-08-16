Happily ever after: Coonhound adopted after facing animal cruelty in Edmonson County

Maple finds "Furever" Homes after facing animal cruelty
By Ana Medina
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a story of a hound who found her way into her happily ever after.

“After losing our dog of 13 years in May, we had been visiting the shelter regularly and hadn’t seen the dog that had chosen us yet,” says Lisa Gray, who just adopted Kona now named Maple.

Back in July, one man was arrested facing multiple animal cruelty- related charges on the malnourishment of several dogs dead and alive.

Nine coonhounds and one beagle made their way to the humane society to receive treatment.

“They came into us on July 1, when they came in, and I’ve talked a lot about them that they were all extremely emaciated, covered in mud covered in fleas, their feces was awful. And that is what pretty much they had been eating along with the remains of the rest that have not made it,” added Katlyn Hare, from the Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society.

The humane society says this group of dogs were living among some of the worst conditions possible.

“There were a few dogs that had passed away and they were all the way down to the skeletons, but still had a collar and chain wrapped around their neck,” also says Hare.

One of the hounds found her fur-ever home after the humane society made a post on social media

“But she’s so loving, and the situation that she came from, he would not expect her to be as sweet and trusting,” said Gray of her newest addition Maple.

“She’s wonderful with children, she’s met our neighbor’s dogs, she’s good with cats. If she sees a squirrel, she might run away. But she’s just she’s so sweet, she’s got, I think one sister left to be adopted, I would tell anybody to give any of these dogs at the shelter a chance because they make wonderful, wonderful pets,” she also says.

From the group of nine, only one hound is left searching for her happy ending.

“We still have Belle left she is the biggest puppy of the group. She’s about four, but she acts like she’s six months old, she has so much energy, she’s so sweet. She loves other dogs, she’s not a big fan of sharing her food, because I’m sure that she’s had to do that our whole life. So she’s ready to have her own food,” adds Hare.

Hare also says its important to be aware of your surroundings because animals can’t speak for themselves, so somebody’s gonna have to be their voice. And if you see something strange, say something to authorities.

For more information on Belle the last hound at the shelter, click here.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 St. Jude Dream Home Winner
Bowling Green couple wins 2022 St. Jude Dream Home
Funeral arrangements set for couple killed in Evansville home explosion
Funeral arrangements set for couple killed in Evansville home explosion
William Virgin
Dixon man charged in Western Kentucky murder case
Classes started at Fayette County Public Schools on Wednesday, August 10. Masks are optional...
Lexington doctor discusses CDC’s COVID guideline changes, concerns with other viruses
Police said a wallaby was spotted in Stark County, Ohio. (Source: Kegan and Summer Powell via...
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county

Latest News

Owens has been playing the organ for 70 years, over half of which have been spent playing at...
Franklin woman celebrates 70 years of playing liturgical organ
The sale will highlight local downtown stores in the city, while also allowing owners to...
Franklin Sidewalk Sale set to start this weekend
Edmonson Co. Dam remains halted until solution is found
Edmonson Co. Dam Removal
Cheetah Clean
Blue Equity Makes Significant Investment in and Provides Growth Capital to Cheetah Clean Auto Wash