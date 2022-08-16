Happily ever after: Coonhound adopted after facing animal cruelty in Edmonson County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a story of a hound who found her way into her happily ever after.

“After losing our dog of 13 years in May, we had been visiting the shelter regularly and hadn’t seen the dog that had chosen us yet,” says Lisa Gray, who just adopted Kona now named Maple.

Back in July, one man was arrested facing multiple animal cruelty- related charges on the malnourishment of several dogs dead and alive.

Nine coonhounds and one beagle made their way to the humane society to receive treatment.

“They came into us on July 1, when they came in, and I’ve talked a lot about them that they were all extremely emaciated, covered in mud covered in fleas, their feces was awful. And that is what pretty much they had been eating along with the remains of the rest that have not made it,” added Katlyn Hare, from the Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society.

The humane society says this group of dogs were living among some of the worst conditions possible.

“There were a few dogs that had passed away and they were all the way down to the skeletons, but still had a collar and chain wrapped around their neck,” also says Hare.

One of the hounds found her fur-ever home after the humane society made a post on social media

“But she’s so loving, and the situation that she came from, he would not expect her to be as sweet and trusting,” said Gray of her newest addition Maple.

“She’s wonderful with children, she’s met our neighbor’s dogs, she’s good with cats. If she sees a squirrel, she might run away. But she’s just she’s so sweet, she’s got, I think one sister left to be adopted, I would tell anybody to give any of these dogs at the shelter a chance because they make wonderful, wonderful pets,” she also says.

From the group of nine, only one hound is left searching for her happy ending.

“We still have Belle left she is the biggest puppy of the group. She’s about four, but she acts like she’s six months old, she has so much energy, she’s so sweet. She loves other dogs, she’s not a big fan of sharing her food, because I’m sure that she’s had to do that our whole life. So she’s ready to have her own food,” adds Hare.

Hare also says its important to be aware of your surroundings because animals can’t speak for themselves, so somebody’s gonna have to be their voice. And if you see something strange, say something to authorities.

For more information on Belle the last hound at the shelter, click here.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.