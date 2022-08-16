Med Center Health to hold Women’s conference this September

'A Day Just For Women' Med Center Health Women's Conference
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center Health will be holding a women’s conference, aptly titled, “A Day Just For Women”.

Med Center Health hopes attendees are entertained and educated by live presentations on subjects especially for women.

There will be exhibits with information about women’s health, screenings, and local vendors selling jewelry and accessories.

The exhibit will be held in the Knicely Conference Center on September 22, with pre registration required by September 2.

To register, you can visit the Med Center Health’s website.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 St. Jude Dream Home Winner
Bowling Green couple wins 2022 St. Jude Dream Home
Joshua Burks was stationed at Fort Campbell. He was found shot to death in Olmstead, Kentucky,...
Soldier assigned to Fort Campbell found dead in Logan County
William Virgin
Dixon man charged in Western Kentucky murder case
Accident
BG man in critical condition after bike crash
Warren County Sheriff's Office
WCSO seeking information on theft suspect

Latest News

Disease affecting cattle detected in Hart County
'A Day Just For Women' Med Center Health Women's Conference
'A Day Just For Women' Med Center Health Women's Conference
August 16th Weather Forecast
August 16th Weather Forecast
BGPR WATERSPORTS
BGPR Holds Watersports Luau Event