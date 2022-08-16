Med Center Health to hold Women’s conference this September

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center Health will be holding a women’s conference, aptly titled, “A Day Just For Women”.

Med Center Health hopes attendees are entertained and educated by live presentations on subjects especially for women.

There will be exhibits with information about women’s health, screenings, and local vendors selling jewelry and accessories.

The exhibit will be held in the Knicely Conference Center on September 22, with pre registration required by September 2.

To register, you can visit the Med Center Health’s website.

