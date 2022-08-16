Move-In commences at Western Kentucky University

By William Battle
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The campus at WKU was buzzing with activity today as residence hall move-in was underway for first year students.

Volunteers from local organizations were on hand to help families unload their cars and take belongings to the students’ new home in the dorm.

Some parents were dropping off their children for what would be their first adventures away from home.

Todd Balmer, a parent from Southern Indiana, described dropping off his daughter, “It’s a very bittersweet and also very happy with all the accomplishments that we’ve had to get here; but dropping her off to college is that very first step into adult world.” He added, “So we just wish her the very best of course there’s a lot of emotions that go along with dropping your first kid off to college but we’re very happy to be here and we know Western is a great school and she’s going to do great.”

After move-in, students will gather at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium to have the official Class of 2026 picture.

