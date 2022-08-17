Barren River Beverages takes donations directly to Eastern Kentucky families

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One Barren County group took on the challenge of delivering supplies to families of Eastern Kentucky in person.

Michelle Wheeler recalls what she saw in the homes devastated by the flooding. She says, ”It was unbelievable because you think a flood coming through and you’re thinking water, water, water. It was mud. That was the huge issue with the floodwaters, and I mean mud and water was like six feet in his house.”

With the help of the community and those who recently went through similar circumstances, Barren River Beverages raised over 800 dollars worth of donations to deliver directly to families in Eastern Kentucky.

Elizabeth Buckley, “They called me and said they’re gathering supplies for Eastern Kentucky. ‘Can we bring them to you? Will you take them?’ I reached out to Michelle and said, ‘Will you go with me and we’ll just take them to our friend Mona Rose Simmons?’ Her whole family was there. Instead of taking them and just parlaying them out, we’re going to take them to that family. So that was our plan.”

Seeing firsthand how families were able to access the supplies they needed, Buckley says, “I love that about what they’re doing in Eastern Kentucky because I was down there in Tennessee, and everything went to the Fairgrounds and big people were taking care of it, but in Eastern Kentucky, we didn’t see a Walmart from London on. They didn’t have these big places, so just little spots at the road would be stack of water including cleaning supplies where they could just go get it at any hour of the day. I love that.”

While with families in Eastern Kentucky, they heard unimaginable stories of survival.

“They put a life jacket on him. He was in a hospital bed and when the waters rose, the mattress was plastic, and it floated him up. These families have stories, and they’re going to keep needing help months form now, so anybody that wants to go later...they’re still going to need help,” says Buckley.

Barren River Beverages is still taking donations at the store to continue helping families in their recovery process. They are located at 1668 Burkesville Road in Glasgow.

