BG City Commission leaves property taxes alone

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On the agenda of the Bowling Green City Commission Tuesday night, the first reading of an ordinance setting the 2022 property tax rates. Included in that ordinance are franchise tax rates, improvement assessment rates, and setting guidelines for payment, penalty and interest.

At last night’s meeting, the city commission voted to leave the property tax rates where they are. A second reading will be held to finalize the vote at their next city commission meeting on September 6, 2022..

