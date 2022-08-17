Bowling Green Fire Department is conducting training at Greenwood Mall

BGFD was given access to the abandoned Pizza Hut building on Scottsville Road for an acquired...
BGFD was given access to the abandoned Pizza Hut building on Scottsville Road for an acquired structure training. This type of training allows fire crews to get hands on experience with building layouts that they may not be familiar with.(WBKO)
By William Battle
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Drivers on Scottsville Road and shoppers at Greenwood Mall may have noticed the fire department at the abandoned Pizza Hut.

BGFD was given access to the building for an acquired structure training. This type of training allows fire crews to get hands on experience with building layouts that they may not be familiar with.

Crews are pulling up to the building, entering to locate and evacuate a victim, and extinguishing flames.

This training will continue through the week so that each shift will be able to send crews through the scenario.

It is not often that our firefighters are able to engage in this type of training. Katie McKee, Public Information Officer for BGFD, stated “We are extremely grateful for the opportunity to have access to buildings such as this one.” When a building is set to be demolished within the city, owners can reach out to BGFD which gives them the ability to train for different things that they may not see regularly.

Community members in the area are encouraged to give the firefighters room for training and exercise caution when in the area. “If you see a bunch of fire trucks, flashing lights, crews running in and out of the building... there’s no alarm, there’s nothing going on... it’s just training,” says McKee.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
UPDATE: Bicyclist expected to be taken off life support
Disease affecting cattle detected in Hart County
Authorities say FBI agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative...
FBI recovers more than 200 trafficking victims, including 84 kids
2022 St. Jude Dream Home Winner
Bowling Green couple wins 2022 St. Jude Dream Home
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app

Latest News

Sonny's BBQ Opens Location in BG
Sonny's BBQ Opens Location in BG
Midday Child: Cody
Midday Child: Cody
Camp Joy Concert Benefit this Saturday
Camp Joy Concert Benefit this Saturday
Man Arrested on Drug Charges in Barren County
Man Arrested on Drug Charges in Barren County