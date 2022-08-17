Bowling Green Fire Department is conducting training at Greenwood Mall

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Drivers on Scottsville Road and shoppers at Greenwood Mall may have noticed the fire department at the abandoned Pizza Hut.

BGFD was given access to the building for an acquired structure training. This type of training allows fire crews to get hands on experience with building layouts that they may not be familiar with.

Crews are pulling up to the building, entering to locate and evacuate a victim, and extinguishing flames.

This training will continue through the week so that each shift will be able to send crews through the scenario.

It is not often that our firefighters are able to engage in this type of training. Katie McKee, Public Information Officer for BGFD, stated “We are extremely grateful for the opportunity to have access to buildings such as this one.” When a building is set to be demolished within the city, owners can reach out to BGFD which gives them the ability to train for different things that they may not see regularly.

Community members in the area are encouraged to give the firefighters room for training and exercise caution when in the area. “If you see a bunch of fire trucks, flashing lights, crews running in and out of the building... there’s no alarm, there’s nothing going on... it’s just training,” says McKee.

