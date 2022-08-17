Bowling Green Independent School District celebrates first day of school!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was smiles and excitement in the Bowling Green District on Tuesday morning as the first day of school is officially in the books for the district.

Some BGHS seniors spoke on their first day.

“It’s actually very eventful because it was very fun just talking and meeting new people,” said Nehemiah Carpenter, a senior.

“More excited to you know, start beginning my career as I focus on getting into college and stuff,” added Jean-Claude Tuiseng.

“I’m excited to go to like all the games and all the sporting events and get to see and experience all my last and especially with the friends that I have here. And just get to live it out,” also says Emma Coomes.

For those at the high school, this marks the beginning of the school year in a newly remodeled building.

Some of the seniors even sent messages of encouragement or their class.

“If you don’t ever put in the work, you can’t ever do anything that you actually need to do, so go Purples!” also said Carpenter.

“Try hard you know, don’t give up even when it gets hard. Just keep going,” also expressed Tuiseng.

Coomes also said, “live our last year and be like happy and optimistic and just have a good year, and I know we will. It’s gonna be really fun.”

As of now the last day of school is scheduled for late May.

