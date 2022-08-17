Bowling Green volleyball opens season with victory

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green volleyball picks up where it left off.

The Purples open the 2022 season with a win over Station Camp (TN) on Tuesday night at home, 3-sets-to-1.

A strong kill from Amirra Bailey to cap off the first set gave the Purples an early 1-0 lead. After falling just short by three in set two, they rebounded to sweep the next two sets.

Bowling Green welcomes Warren Central back at home on Thursday, August 18 at 7 p.m.

