Cave City PD preparing for ‘2022 Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Cave City Police Department will be conducting traffic safety check points during Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, starting Aug. 19 through Sept. 5.

The check points will be executed from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The checkpoints will be clearly marked, according to police.

“During the checkpoints, officers will be enforcing laws related to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, licensing of motor vehicles and operators, registration and insurance violations, seat belt and child restraint violations and motor vehicle equipment violations,” according to a release.

The following are the traffic safety checkpoint locations:

  • 400 block Mammoth cave Street
  • 800 block Mammoth Cave Road
  • Old Lexington Rd and Cemetery Road
  • Grinstead Mill Rd and Blair Road
  • Old Horse Cave Rd and County Line
  • Happy Valley Rd and Estes Road
  • 400 Block of North Dixie Highway
  • Louisville Rd and Happy Valley Road

