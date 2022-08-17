Cave City PD preparing for ‘2022 Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Cave City Police Department will be conducting traffic safety check points during Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, starting Aug. 19 through Sept. 5.

The check points will be executed from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The checkpoints will be clearly marked, according to police.

“During the checkpoints, officers will be enforcing laws related to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, licensing of motor vehicles and operators, registration and insurance violations, seat belt and child restraint violations and motor vehicle equipment violations,” according to a release.

The following are the traffic safety checkpoint locations:

400 block Mammoth cave Street

800 block Mammoth Cave Road

Old Lexington Rd and Cemetery Road

Grinstead Mill Rd and Blair Road

Old Horse Cave Rd and County Line

Happy Valley Rd and Estes Road

400 Block of North Dixie Highway

Louisville Rd and Happy Valley Road

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.