‘Community helping community’: Floyd County looking at next phase of flood relief

LANGLEY, Ky. (WYMT) - As clean-up efforts continue, following the deadly flooding that hit the region, many families are working to get back on their feet. In doing so, resources from all around have been piped into Eastern Kentucky communities.

However, those involved with the flood relief efforts say it is the work within the communities- neighbor helping neighbor- that keeps everyone strong and keeps the hope alive.

“It breaks my heart to see these little kids not have a home and stuff. So, I know how it feels,” said volunteer Brady Little.

With water, cleaning supplies, and more in full stock at the flood relief center, the next concern is the larger items that families will be searching for as they get back on their feet.

“These are my people. And I’ve lived here my entire life. So, to be able to help folks who are struggling right now trying to honestly rebuild their lives — I mean, when you’ve lost everything,” said Floyd County ARPA Grant Special Projects Coordinator Missy Allen. “We don’t depend on the government for everything. It’s neighbor helping neighbor. Community helping community.”

With those big ticket items, like appliances and furniture, Allen hopes to see the community continue to find a way to make it happen.

“It just more strongly ferments what we already know about these Mountain folks. That we all pull together when times get tough,” Allen said.

While food insecurity is also a concern, she says there is a silver lining as they are able to close the shelter section of the center, having found temporary shelters for people closer to their homes.

“People can talk about these mountains and the mountain people, but we are a proud people. We take care of each other,” said Allen.

The community center will continue to operate as the relief center Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Anyone with items to donate can contact Allen at (606) 791-7837 or (606) 886-9193.

