Countdown to Kickoff: Greenwood Gators

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the final week of Countdown to Kickoff previews we take a look at the Greenwood Gators led by head coach William Howard.

The Gators head into 2022 looking to improve on their 7-4 record and move past the first round of Class 5A Playoffs. The offense is going to look primarily run based while also seeing a lot of players shuffled around at the beginning of the season.

“We’ve got a great group of leaders.” Howard said. “They’re hard working kids they do what they’re supposed to. They, you know, they’re here every day and they work their butt off in the weight room in the offseason and speed and agility training and you know when you have great leaders you can expect great things.”

They also will have new leaders on the roster that the seniors feel will make a big impact.

“We’re not scared, we’re not worried.” Senior Brayden Rider said. “We’re coming in confident. We got a lot of seniors that and juniors, like I said that are ready to play and aren’t scared to have to put it all out on the field.”

Some of the seniors are also going to bring a new culture of leading than what they saw when they were freshman.

“The seniors when we were freshmen, they that wouldn’t say they were the best leaders. But the thing about us is it’s like, we’re trying to change that. We’re trying to actually give these people someone to look up to instead of just yelling at them and being a bully.” Senior Braxton Smith said.

Here is the Gators’ schedule this season:

August 19th: Vs Bardstown

August 26: Vs Franklin-Simpson

September 2: At Allen County-Scottsville

September 9: Vs Warren Central

September 16: Vs Logan County

September 23: At Glasgow

September 29: At Christian County

October 14: At Bowling Green

October 21: Vs South Warren

October 28: Vs Apollo

