Countdown to Kickoff: Warren East Raiders

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We continue the final week of Countdown to Kickoff previews with a look at the Warren East Raiders led by head coach Jeff Griffith.

The Raiders are poised for a big 2022 having the most experienced roster in all of South Central Kentucky with 20 out of 22 starters returning. With the amount of experience Warren East has, it makes coaching for Jeff Griffith much easier.

“It helps with your practices they know what to expect the schemes we run offensively and defensively they know pretty well like the back of their hand,” Griffith said. “We have high expectations for them. It’s a good class and a lot of them are mostly football kids. So we are expecting a big year and they provide good leadership for us.”

In 2021, Warren East finished the season with a 5-6 record losing to rival Franklin-Simpson in only a one-point deficit 27-26 in the first round of the Class 4A Playoffs. That loss has brought extra motivation to the team this fall.

“With me coming back along with who else we bring back can beat Franklin Simpson,” Senior runningback Quinton Hollis said. “We know it’s been a long time since any winning has come here. Any trophies I’ve been held and we’re not going out without a trophy this year.”

Here is the Raiders’ schedule this season:

August 19th: Vs White House Heritage (TN)

August 26: At Ohio County

September 2: Vs Edmonson County

September 9: At Russellville

September 16: At Russell County

September 23: Vs Wayne County

September 29: Vs Warren Central

October 14: At Allen County-Scottsville

October 21: Vs Franklin-Simpson

October 28: Vs Daviess County

