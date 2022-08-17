Crime Stoppers: Logan County Murder

Joshua Burks was stationed at Fort Campbell. He was found shot to death in Olmstead, Kentucky,...
Joshua Burks was stationed at Fort Campbell. He was found shot to death in Olmstead, Kentucky, on Saturday morning.(101st Airborne Division Office of Public Affairs)
By Gene Birk
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police say on Saturday, August 13, 2022 the Logan County Sheriff’s Office asked them to investigate the shooting death of Specialist Joshua D. Burks who was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division Air Assault at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

The 20-year-old’s body was found in the 600 block of Kenny Stratton Road outside Olmstead. Authorities say he was shot by an individual who fled the scene.

Kentucky State Police are asking that anyone with any information or leads concerning the death of Joshua Burks, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

