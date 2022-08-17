Entertain Glasgow prepares for second Groove and Glow event Sept. 17

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The second hot air balloon event, Groove and Glow, is set for Saturday Sept. 18 at the Glasgow Municipal Airport beginning at 4 p.m.

Events will include free tethered hot air balloon rides beginning at 5:30 p.m. and a balloon glow at dusk.

The event will also include live music including a headlining act from Barren County native, Kenton Bryant.

Admission to the event is free.

Food, beverages, and fast passes for the tethered balloon rides will be available for purchase.

More information about the event can be found at entertainglasgow.com or on the Entertain Glasgow Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.