Entertain Glasgow prepares for second Groove and Glow event Sept. 17

Hot Air Balloon event coming to Glasgow in September.
Hot Air Balloon event coming to Glasgow in September.(Submitted Photo)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The second hot air balloon event, Groove and Glow, is set for Saturday Sept. 18 at the Glasgow Municipal Airport beginning at 4 p.m.

Events will include free tethered hot air balloon rides beginning at 5:30 p.m. and a balloon glow at dusk.

The event will also include live music including a headlining act from Barren County native, Kenton Bryant.

Admission to the event is free.

Food, beverages, and fast passes for the tethered balloon rides will be available for purchase.

More information about the event can be found at entertainglasgow.com or on the Entertain Glasgow Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
UPDATE: Bicyclist expected to be taken off life support
Disease affecting cattle detected in Hart County
Authorities say FBI agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative...
FBI recovers more than 200 trafficking victims, including 84 kids
2022 St. Jude Dream Home Winner
Bowling Green couple wins 2022 St. Jude Dream Home
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app

Latest News

Police respond.
Scottsville men arrested in task force investigation
Police respond.
Cave City PD preparing for ‘2022 Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign
Pennyrile Forest Kentucky state park
Kentucky State Parks launches photo contest
August 17th Weather
August 17th Weather Forecast