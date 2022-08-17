Glasgow Police Department introduce new K-9 “Titan”

Glasgow PD welcomes new K-9 "Titan"(Glasgow Police Department)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department welcomes its newest K-9 “Titan” to the agency.

Officer Zachary Barber is the K-9 handler with five years of law enforcement experience.

Titan will specialize in narcotics and tracking criminals.

Titan and Officer Barber are currently going through a six-week training program at Onpoint K-9 Academy in Scottsville.

