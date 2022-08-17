Gradually Turning Warmer and More Humid

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was nice overall, with a cooler morning followed by a warmer afternoon. Conditions look similar for Thursday.

Pattern turns more unsettled

Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies with just the slimmest chance for a renegade shower in the afternoon. Rain chances Friday won’t be at zero, but they will stay low once again. Execpt highs to top out in the mid to upper 80s each of the next two days.

Temperatures get a little warmer by the end of the week through the weekend. The humidity goes up too and we will see a better chance for storms. Our weather stays unsettled well into next week, with a bit of cooling down the stretch.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Stray shower possible. High 86. Low 65. Winds NE at 6 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a thundershower. High 87. Low 66. Winds SE at 6 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a thundershower. High 87. Low 68. Winds S at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 86

Today’s Low: 63

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 68

Record High: 101 (1936)

Record Low: 53 (2004)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.70″ (-1.33″)

Yearly Precip: 32.99″ (+0.08″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:35 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:05 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 13 / Small Particulate Matter: 70)

Mold Count: Mod (6372 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: High (8)

Pollen: 7.1 (High - Grass, Weeds)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.